Pompeo says Iran trying to ‘foment terror’ during pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of using its resources to “foment terror” even as its people face the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

“Even during this pandemic the Iranians are using the ayatollah regime’s resources to foment terror across the world, even when the people of Iran are struggling so mightily,” Pompeo says in Jerusalem ahead of talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It tells you a lot about the soul of those people who lead that country,” he added.

