Pope Frances urges governments to invest more in health services

Putin spokesman ill with coronavirus
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells the Interfax news agency, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.”
The announcement comes just a day after Putin said Russia was successful in slowing down infections and announced easing some of the nationwide lockdown restrictions.
Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of today. Hours before Putin made televised remarks yesterday about ending the country’s partial economic lockdown, health officials reported a daily record of over 11,600 new cases.
— AP
German court rejects Iraqi’s appeal over rape, murder of Jewish teen
BERLIN — A German federal court says it has thrown out a rejected Iraqi asylum-seeker’s appeal against his conviction for raping and murdering a 14-year-old local girl.
Ali Bashar was convicted by the Wiesbaden state court in July following a four-month trial in a case that fueled tensions over migration. The court ruled there was a “particular severity of guilt,” meaning that he likely won’t be released after 15 years as is common in Germany.
Bashar, who was 21 at the time of the killing, was convicted of assaulting and murdering Susanna Feldman in Wiesbaden in May 2018.
Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the killing, and he was later arrested by Kurdish forces in Iraq, handed over to German police officers and flown back to Germany. Bashar is believed to have arrived in Germany in October 2015.
The Federal Court of Justice says it threw out Bashar’s appeal in an April 28 ruling. Among other objections to his conviction, he had argued that his return from Iraq constituted a “procedural impediment.”
— AP
Netanyahu offers Edelstein Health Ministry — report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered the coveted health portfolio to former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, according to Channel 13.
There was no word in the report regarding Edelstein’s response.
Edelstein held the position of Knesset speaker from 2013 until earlier this year, when he defied the High Court of Justice on convening the parliament. The post was then taken up by Blue and White’s Benny Gantz.
As part of the coalition agreement, Blue and White demanded Edelstein not be given the position again.
Pope Frances urges governments to invest more in health services
Pope Francis is urging governments to hire more nurses and invest in their training and working conditions, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has shown a “number of deficiencies” in the way they provide medical care for their people.
Francis hailed the “courage and sacrifice” of nurses and says their “fundamental importance” had been reaffirmed during the pandemic. He issued the message on the World Health Organization’s International Nurses Day and the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
Francis notes that many nurses have died during the pandemic. He asks world leaders “to invest in health care as the primary common good, by strengthening its systems and employing greater numbers of nurses, so as to ensure adequate care to everyone, with respect for the dignity of each person.”
— AP
Health minister praises outgoing director general
Health Minister Ya’akov Litzman praises his director general Moshe Bar-Siman Tov, who announced earlier this afternoon that he was stepping down from the role.
“I was honored to work with the outgoing director general who managed the coronavirus crisis exceptionally,” Litzman says in a statement.
“Throughout the period, we were required to make tough decisions to lead the State of Israel to victory in the fight against the coronavirus. With God’s help, and thanks to his resourcefulness and professional standards shown by [Bar-Siman Tov], we have so far managed the crisis, and are hoping that our success will continue until we reach a full victory soon,” he adds.
Palestinian attempts to stab cops at checkpoint north of Jerusalem, is shot
A Palestinian assailant attempted to stab security officers at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem, police say.
The assailant was “neutralized,” a statement says.
The Hatzalah rescue organization says the stabber was shot in the leg, though his condition was not yet known.
Border Police officers at the scene opened fire on the man after he attempted to stab other officers, police said. No other details were immediately available.
No officer was hurt in the incident.
Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster emerges
Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reporteds.
Officials have been ordered to submit by noon plans to administer nucleic acid tests to all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by news outlets.
“Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit,” the notice says, although it’s unclear when testing would begin.
The plan comes after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new COVID-19 infections since the city re-opened after a 76-day lockdown on April 8. Six new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.
— AFP
Health Ministry chief Moshe Bar Siman-Tov announces he is stepping down
Health Ministry director general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, one of the most important figures in the Israeli government response to the coronavirus outbreak, announces that he will step down from his post following the installment of a new health minister when the new government is sworn in on Thursday.
“I am proud of my years as director general and especially in dealing with the coronavirus crisis,” he says in a statement, announcing that he has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minsiter Ya’akov Litzman of his intention to step down.
In 2015 he was appointed by Litzman as the first non-doctor to lead the Health Ministry. Litzman will himself leave the ministry on Thursday to become minister of housing and construction.
“I will stay the time required to appropriately pass on the baton and I wish success to the next minister and director general,” Bar Siman-Tov says.
The move comes days after the cabinet voted to significantly ease restrictions on movement, including to allow Israelis to once again use outdoor gyms, against the recommendation of Bar Siman-Tov.
The health ministry director has taken a hardline approach in favor of broadly shutting down the country since the beginning of the pandemic and has sparred with Finance Ministry officials who have warned that such drastic measures could destroy the economy and that if the country is not reopened soon enough, it will be difficult to recover from the impending recession.
Ministers have also reportedly criticized Bar Siman-Tov for having too much influence over the government’s handling of the pandemic.
— Raoul Wootliff
Funeral of soldier killed overnight to be held this evening in Be’er Yaakov
Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal, the IDF soldier who was killed during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank village of Yabed this morning, will be buried this evening in the military plot of the Be’er Yaakov cemetery in central Israel, the army says.
The funeral will be held at 6 p.m., the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF makes arrests in West Bank village where soldier was killed — Palestinian media
Israeli security forces make a number of arrests in the West Bank village of Yabed where earlier today an IDF soldier was killed when a rock was thrown at his head as his unit made arrests in the town, Palestinian media reports.
The Israel Defense Forces confirms that troops are operating in the village, but refuses to comment on the arrests.
— Judah Ari Gross
3 Israeli coronavirus epicenters see infection rates drop
Three epicenters of coronavirus outbreaks in Israel see dramatic reductions in infection rates, according to Health Ministry statistics.
The Israeli Arab towns of Hura and Deir al-Assad, ranked first and second in infection rates in recent weeks, are both seeing a continued slowing of that rate, the ministry says. Just five confirmed cases were found in Hura over the past three days, and none in Deir al-Assad.
In third-place, the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak saw just 13 new cases over the past three days, according to the ministry.
22-year-old in critical condition for a month recovers from virus
A 22-year-old man who spent over a month hospitalized in critical condition from COVID-19 is released from the hospital, his family says.
Ashdod resident Afik Suissa contracted the virus while touring the United States in February.
He spent over a month at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, but is now being released to rehabilitative care at Sheba Medical Center.
Fauci to warn Senate of ‘needless death’ if US opens too soon
Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci will warn the Senate later today that the United States will see “needless suffering and death” from the coronavirus if it tries to reopen too soon, The New York Times reports.
Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the government’s virus response, is one of four top medical experts due to testify remotely at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” Fauci wrote in an email to The New York Times yesterday
“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal,” says Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force.
— with AFP
New surge in virus cases as Russia eases restrictions
Russia reports another surge in coronavirus infections, bringing the total to more than 230,000 cases as authorities begin to gradually ease restrictions.
A government tally shows 10,899 infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 232,243.
Russia is now among the top four countries with the most coronavirus cases and is on track to have the second-highest number of infections after the United States.
Despite reporting more than 10,000 new cases a day for over a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday announced that a “non-working” period in place for six weeks would be lifted from today.
A lockdown in Moscow, the epicenter of the crisis in Russia, remains in place until the end of May, but even in the capital some restrictions are being lifted.
— AFP
Pompeo: Annexation ‘a decision that the Israelis will make’
In an interview with the pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom published a day before the US secretary of state’s visit to Israel, Mike Pompeo declines to confirm or deny reports in Israel that the White House is asking Israel to delay any annexation move in the West Bank.
Asked if that was the point of his visit, Pompeo doesn’t answer directly, but says the decision on any application of sovereignty to parts of the West Bank was ultimately up to Israel.
“I have said previously that this is a decision that the Israelis will make. I want to understand how the new leadership, the soon-to-be new government, is thinking about that,” he tells the newspaper.
“We will certainly share with them our views on the best way, in our judgment, to proceed, consistent with what we have laid out in our Vision for Peace,” he adds.
No deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed overnight
In its morning announcement, the Health Ministry reports zero overnight COVID-19 deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities at 258.
Fourteen new cases of the virus are confirmed since last night’s tally, bringing the total cumulative tally to 16,526.
Sixty-seven people are in serious conditions; of those, 52 are on respiratory ventilation.
Robert Kraft auctioning Super Bowl ring for coronavirus charity
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is putting his Super Bowl LI championship ring up for auction to raise money for those facing food insecurity.
The bidding has reached $500,000 after starting at $75,000. There’s 11 days left to bid.
Kraft was asked to participate in the All-In Challenge, a digital fundraiser created by Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
Also included in the purchase of the ring is a trip in the Patriots’ team plane to Gillette Stadium in suburban Boston, where the buyer will be presented with the ring in the team’s trophy room and be invited to a personal meeting with Kraft.
Kraft said he picked the Super Bowl ring from the 2017 game because of the Patriots’ stunning 34-28 comeback win in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons — the Pats were down 28-3 in the third quarter — and the parallels that can be drawn with the current struggle in the United States against the coronavirus, Yahoo Sports reports.
— JTA
Trump ends press conference after spat with Chinese-American reporter
US President Donald Trump abruptly ends his coronavirus press briefing after getting into a testy exchange with an Asian-American reporter.
CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he continued to insist that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for the virus.
“Why does that matter?” she asked. “Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?”
“They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world,” Trump replied. “And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”
.@weijia: Why is this a global competition to you when Americans are losing their lives every day?
TRUMP: Maybe that's a question you should ask China.
WEIJA: Why are you saying that to me, specifically?
TRUMP: I'm saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that. pic.twitter.com/hokJOXASh8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020
Jiang, who identifies herself in her Twitter bio as a “Chinese born West Virginian,” pushed back.
“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” she said, implying it was due to her race.
“I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump said.
He then attempted to move on to another reporter as Jiang continued to press him about his response.
Trump called on another female reporter but then immediately called on someone else. When the female reporter tried to ask her question, Trump abruptly ended the press conference and walked back into the White House.
— with AFP
Likud says Yamina no longer part of Netanyahu bloc
Strained coalition talks between the right-wing Yamina party and Likud have broken down, and the six-seat faction appears headed to the opposition, Likud says.
“Last night it became clear at long last that Yamina decided to resign from the right-wing bloc,” the Likud party charges in a statement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called Yamina leader Naftali Bennett on Monday evening to offer the small six-seat party the ministries of education and Jerusalem, a “significant” deputy ministership responsible for national service volunteering and the Settlement Division overseeing development in West Bank settlements.
Bennett, in turn, demanded the health and transportation ministries, and the chairmanship of the Knesset’s powerful Law, Constitution and Justice Committee.
Bennett’s demands “have no connection to his party’s electoral size, or to the priorities of religious Zionism,” Likud charges, and accuses Yamina of “demanding four senior [cabinet] portfolios that have no connection to religious Zionism.”
India reopening parts of huge rail network
India is reopening parts of its colossal rail network and will run limited trains as the country begins easing its nearly seven-week strict lockdown amid an increase in coronavirus infections.
Special trains will depart from select big cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, and run to full capacity. Passengers will be allowed to enter stations only if they are asymptomatic and clear thermal screening; they must maintain social distancing on board and will be given hand sanitizers upon entry and exit.
The train network often described as India’s lifeline spans 67,000 kilometers (42,000 miles) and carries more than 20 million passengers daily.
India’s rail, road and air services were suspended in late March as part of a tight nationwide lockdown that has helped keep confirmed coronavirus infections relatively low for a population of 1.3 billion. But in recent days, as the lockdown has eased and some businesses have reopened, infections and deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, are increasing.
India has confirmed 70,756 coronavirus cases, including 2,293 deaths.
— AP
PM Netanyahu: ‘Israel’s long hand will get to the terrorist’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds to the death of the IDF soldier killed in the West Bank.
“On my behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to send sincere condolences to the family of Amit Ben-Yigal who was killed tonight in operational activities by a despicable human being.”
“As has happened in all cases in recent years, Israel’s long hand will reach the terrorist and bring an account with him. “
Father of soldier killed overnight: ‘I am broken, I am crushed’
The father of IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, who was killed overnight when a rock was thrown at his head during an arrest raid in the West Bank, tells the Kan radio station that his son was an only child, requiring him to receive special permission in order to serve in a combat unit.
“I am broken, I am broken, I am broken, I am crushed,” Baruch Ben-Yigal says. “I don’t have words for it.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Defense Minister Bennett on killing of IDF soldier: ‘We’ll settle the score’
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett vows that Israel will find those responsible for the death of First Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, killed overnight when he was struck in the head by a large rock during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank.
“The IDF and security forces will get their hands on the degenerate terrorists who are responsible for this, we’ll settle the score,” Bennett says in a statement.
Culture Minister Regev announces return of theaters on June 14
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev announces that theaters will be allowed to open and hold performances, under certain conditions, in about a month.
“Theaters and cultural centers across the country will return to gradual activity on June 14,” Regev says in a statement.
“According to the agreements reached, the audience will be seated in the auditorium while maintaining two chairs between each person,” she notes.
IDF soldier killed by rock thrown at troops during West Bank arrest raid
An Israeli soldier was killed when he was struck in the head by a large rock during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank in the predawn hours of the morning, the Israel Defense Forces says.
The soldier — named as First Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, 21 — was a member of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, which was carrying out a series of four arrests in the West Bank village of Yabed, west of Jenin, overnight, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters.
As the troops were making their way out of the village on foot, following the arrests, a small group of roughly 10 Palestinian youths began throwing rocks at them.
The rock that killed the soldier appeared to have been thrown from the roof of one of the homes on the outskirts of the village.
“The rock hit the soldier directly in the head. The soldier was wearing a helmet. But it hit him at an angle,” Zilberman says.
The soldier received treatment from medics at the scene before being taken to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ben-Yigal is the first IDF soldier to be killed in action in 2020, Zilberman adds.
— Judah Ari Gross
Two tombstones inscribed with swastikas found at US military cemetery
A group that advocates for religious freedoms in the military wants the Veterans Administration to remove German POW tombstones at a San Antonio military cemetery that are inscribed with Nazi symbols and sentiments.
The two tombstones, among 140 for World War II POWs at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, are marked with a swastika inside a German cross, and are inscribed, “He died far from his home for the Führer, people, and fatherland.”
It’s not clear why just these two tombstones, among 132 Germans buried in the San Antonio cemetery’s POW section, have the Nazi inscriptions. Both of the deceased died in 1943.
There are an estimated 860 World War I and II-era German POWs buried in 43 cemeteries across the United States.
— JTA
Led by France, EU ministers to consider punitive steps over West Bank annexation
European Union foreign ministers say they will meet in Brussels Friday, a day after the swearing in of Israel’s new government, to consider punitive responses to Israel’s plans to extend its civil law to an unspecified portion of the West Bank.
Several European nations led by France, and including Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg, have reportedly expressed support for such threats of punitive action in a bid to deter the new Israeli government from carrying out the move.
The EU bloc is Israel’s largest trading partner, grants Israel favored trading status, and helps fund Israeli scientific research and development through its massive Horizon 2020 program.
According to the Haaretz daily, the proposed steps include announcing that Israel would be prevented from entering into trade agreements with the bloc, receiving EU grants or participating in other forms of cooperation with the union.
It is not clear if the steps would apply to future agreement or freeze existing ones.
Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019 — ADL report
American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi’s New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reports in new findings.
The Jewish civil rights group counts 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, finding 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism. That’s the highest annual tally since the New York City-based group began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979. It also marks a 12% increase over the 1,879 incidents it counted in 2018.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s CEO, attributes last year’s record high to a “normalization of anti-Semitic tropes,” the “charged politics of the day” and social media. This year, he says, the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
“Anti-Semitism is a virus. It is like a disease, and it persists,” Greenblatt says. “It’s sometimes known as the oldest hatred. It never seems to go away. There truly is no single antidote or cure.”
The ADL’s count of anti-Semitic assaults involved 95 victims. More than half of the assaults occurred in New York City, including 25 in Brooklyn. Eight of those Brooklyn assaults happened during a span of eight days in December, primarily in neighborhoods where many Orthodox Jews live.
— AP
WHO head says 7 or 8 promising vaccine candidates
The World Health Organization chief says there are around seven or eight “top” candidates for a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus and work on them is being accelerated.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells a UN Economic and Social Council video briefing the original thinking two months ago was that it may take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine. But he says an accelerated effort is under way, helped by 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) pledged a week ago by leaders from 40 countries, organizations and banks for research, treatment and testing.
He says the $8 billion will not be enough, and additional funds will be needed to speed up the development of a vaccine, but more importantly to produce enough “to make sure that this vaccine reaches everyone — (and) there’s no one be left behind.”
“We have good candidates now,” Tedros says. “The top ones are around seven, eight. But we have more than a hundred candidates.”
“We are focusing on the few candidates we have which can bring probably better results and accelerating those candidates with better potential,” he adds, without identifying the top candidates.
— AP
