Queen Elizabeth approves Brexit delay law: UK House of Lords

A bill that would force British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to the October 31 Brexit deadline if no deal is reached has become law with approval by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal approval is announced by Norman Fowler, the speaker of the House of Lords.

The queen’s approval is seen as a formality after the bill was approved by Parliament. It is opposed by the government.

It is designed to prevent Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without an agreement with the other 27 nations in the bloc.

Johnson has said he will not seek a delay to the deadline.

