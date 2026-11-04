Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

‘Really bothers me’: Herzog suggests far-right minister’s opposition to Arab parties is racist

By Ariela Karmel Today, 5:57 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

President Isaac Herzog pushes back against members of the far-right Religious Zionism party during consultations on forming the next government, challenging Settlements Minister Orit Strock over her blanket rejection of Arab parties and rebuking another representative for alleging a hostile takeover of the state from within.

“We believe the Arab parties are not legitimate participants in this process, not because they are Arab, but because they are nationalist” against Israel, Strock says, arguing that they view Israel’s establishment as a catastrophe and that their electoral victories benefit Israel’s enemies.

“How do you distinguish between racism and what you’re saying?” Herzog asks, later noting that the Jewish No. 2 candidate on Ra’am’s list, Yoav Segalovitz, was a police commander. “This generalization really bothers me,” he says.

Herzog also rebukes Religious Zionism representative Tzvika Mor, who claims forces are carrying out a “takeover” of the state “under the guise of democracy.” The statement echoes unsubstantiated allegations made by the pro-Benjamin Netanyahu bloc, which lost its parliamentary majority in last week’s election, that the election was “stolen” by Arab parties.

“That is a very dangerous remark,” Herzog responds. “To claim that another side is carrying out a takeover from within is extremely dangerous.”

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