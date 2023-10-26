Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 21

search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, October 26, 2023

Red Cross says it plans to bring 8-10 trucks of medical aid into Gaza today

By AP 26 October 2023, 10:08 am 0 Edit
Palestinians unload boxes of medicine from a truck arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, as part of the aid batch that entered in to the Gaza strip from Rafah crossing Sunday, in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
Palestinians unload boxes of medicine from a truck arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, as part of the aid batch that entered in to the Gaza strip from Rafah crossing Sunday, in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

An official with the International Committee of the Red Cross says it hopes to bring in more than half a dozen trucks filled with vital medical supplies into Gaza.

“This is a small amount of what is required, a drop in the ocean if you will, given the severity of the consequences of the violence in the last two and a half weeks,” says William Schomburg, head of the sub-delegation in Gaza.

“Today, we are looking at eight to ten trucks coming in. We have more that are lined up,” he says. “We are trying to establish a pipeline.”

In recent days, Israel let more than 60 trucks with aid enter from Egypt, which aid workers say is insufficient and only a tiny fraction of what was being brought in before the war. Israel is still barring deliveries of fuel — needed to power generators — saying it believes Hamas will take it.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.