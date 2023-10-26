Red Cross says it plans to bring 8-10 trucks of medical aid into Gaza today

An official with the International Committee of the Red Cross says it hopes to bring in more than half a dozen trucks filled with vital medical supplies into Gaza.

“This is a small amount of what is required, a drop in the ocean if you will, given the severity of the consequences of the violence in the last two and a half weeks,” says William Schomburg, head of the sub-delegation in Gaza.

“Today, we are looking at eight to ten trucks coming in. We have more that are lined up,” he says. “We are trying to establish a pipeline.”

In recent days, Israel let more than 60 trucks with aid enter from Egypt, which aid workers say is insufficient and only a tiny fraction of what was being brought in before the war. Israel is still barring deliveries of fuel — needed to power generators — saying it believes Hamas will take it.