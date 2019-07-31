Reform movement leader defects from Labor, joins Democratic Camp

The head of the Reform Movement in Israel, Rabbi Gilad Kariv, has left the Labor Party to run on the Democratic Camp’s list for the September 17 election.

The Democratic Camp alliance is an electoral union with former prime minister Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party and breakaway Labor MK Stav Shaffir.

Polls last week predicted the Democratic Camp getting up to 12 seats in the next Knesset.

Kariv will take the 11th spot on the list, giving him a realistic chance of making it into the Knesset.