Report: IDF drone fires at Gaza motorbike after arson balloons launched at south
search
home page
Live Now

United Gantz-Lapid party to be called ‘Blue and White’

Of first 30 spots on expanded list, 13 go to Yesh Atid, 12 to Israel Resilience, 4 to Ya’alon’s Telem, 1 to Ashkenazi; Lapid would serve as foreign minister for first 2.5 years

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:59 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid, left, and former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, right. (Flash90)
Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid, left, and former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, right. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:48 pm

‘It’s an exciting day,’ says Ehud Barak

Former prime minister Ehud Barak lauds the merger deal reached between Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party.

“This is a very important and exciting day,” Barak tells the Walla news site. “Lapid and Gantz are demonstrating national responsibility, overcoming the obstacles, putting aside their egos and moving toward something that has a real chance of causing a revolution.”

2:46 pm

UTJ says ‘no’ to sitting in Gantz-Lapid government

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judasim party has announced that it will not sit in a government led by the Blue and White party of Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

While the party had shown openness over the past month to sitting with Gantz, the former IDF chief’s merger last night with Lapid made him persona non grata in their eyes.

“We will fight in any way to continue Netanyahu’s rule, out of responsibility for the nation’s wholeness, the future of ultra-Orthodox Judaism, the state’s Jewish character, the values ​​of religion and the Jewish tradition,” a statement from UTJ says.

2:21 pm

While not yet buying it, Gabbay tells Zandberg he’ll look into whole merger thing

Senior Labor officials are still considering the possibility of a last minute merger with the Meretz party despite the skepticism of its chairman Avi Gabbay.

Gabbay has called Zandberg and shared with her his doubts that a left-wing alliance would poll better for his party, but promised her he’d continue looking into the possibility, Channel 12 reports.

2:06 pm

Report: IDF drone fires at Gaza motorbike after arson balloons launched at south

An Israeli drone fired at a motorbike that had been used by Palestinians launching airborne incendiary devices from the southern Gaza Strip into southern Israel, Palestinian media reports.

The Israeli military refuses to comment on the reports.

According to the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency, the Israeli unmanned aerial device fired at the motorcycle east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. No injuries have been reported.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:04 pm

Postponed Netanyahu-Putin talks to be rescheduled ‘in near future’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone after he postponed a visit to Moscow for talks with the Russian leader to stay home and broker an election deal with two nationalist parties in a bid to beef up his right-wing bloc ahead of national elections.

The Russian embassy in Israel says Netanyahu and Putin discussed “international and bilateral issues” during the call, and said the leaders would hold face-to-face talks in Moscow “in the near future.” Moscow says the call was initiated by the Israeli side.

Yesterday, Kremlin officials told Russian state media the meeting between Putin and Netanyahu was postponed for several days due to Israeli internal political reasons.

The meeting scheduled for today would have been their first extensive face-to-face talks since a friendly fire incident in September that led to a Russian plane being downed by Syrian air defenses during an Israeli airstrike, which angered the Kremlin.

2:02 pm

United Gantz-Lapid party to be called ‘Blue and White’

The newly united slate of Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid has decided to call itself the Blue and White party.

Hebrew media reports that details of the agreement will see Yesh Atid candidates take up 13 of the first 30 spots and Israel Resilience holding 12 of them. Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party, which merged with Benny Gantz’s slate last month, will receive four seats; and Gabi Ashkenazi, who agreed to join the expanded party last night will also receive a spot (at No. 3).

Lapid will serve as foreign minister and Ya’alon will head the Defense Ministry during the first two and a half years that Gantz is prime minister — if they win the election.

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:06 pm

Report: IDF drone fires at Gaza motorbike after arson balloons launched at south

An Israeli drone fired at a motorbike that had been used by Palestinians launching airborne incendiary devices from the southern Gaza Strip into southern Israel, Palestinian media reports.

The Israeli military refuses to comment on the reports.

According to the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency, the Israeli unmanned aerial device fired at the motorcycle east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. No injuries have been reported.

— Judah Ari Gross