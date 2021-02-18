Reports: Israeli official heads to Moscow to bring home woman detained by Syria

Israel’s hostage coordinator Yaron Bloom heads to Moscow to bring home an Israeli woman who was arrested by Syrian regime forces after crossing into the enemy country, according to Hebrew media reports.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, has been in Russian custody since Wednesday and met with Bloom and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat during their visit to Russia yesterday, reports say.

She was examined by an Israeli doctor and found to be in good health.

Bloom is expected to bring her back to Israel tonight under the Russia-coordinated deal between Jerusalem and Damascus. Earlier, Israel released two Syrian shepherds that had been held in Israeli custody as part of the agreement.