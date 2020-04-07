Residents of Haredi town assault protesters of health rules

Residents of the ultra-Orthodox town of Modiin Illit clash violently over adherence to the Health Ministry’s pandemic rules.

The brawl takes place between residents, as some protest the government lockdown and ban on religious gatherings.

“Help, Judaism is in danger,” the demonstrators cry, while brandishing signs urging others to ignore the rules, according to Channel 12.

They are assaulted and chased by another group of residents who call them “murderers” for defying state-ordered social distancing rules.