Rivlin criticizes government’s handling of pandemic, says there’s no clear plan

President Reuven Rivlin criticizes the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, amid a surge in new infections and rising disapproval of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s response to the economic fallout caused by government-mandated lockdown measures.

“Up to now, the State of Israel hasn’t developed a clear ‘combat doctrine’ in the fight against the virus,” Hebrew media quotes Rivlin saying during an event for graduates of the National Defense College.

The president laments the lack of a central body to coordinate Israel’s response to the virus, which Netanyahu has resisted appointing. He also decries a reported turf war between the Health Ministry and Defense Ministry over the latter’s desire to take on more responsibility for addressing the outbreak.

“There is no place for political calculations between the Defense Ministry and the Health Ministry. We must give the reins to a body that can bring the best result, while all other ministries are subordinate to it and are helping,” Rivlin says.