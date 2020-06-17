Rivlin meets Greek PM in Jerusalem, hopes tourism resumes soon

The Knesset approves the preliminary reading of a bill that would impose electronic tracking on violent men with restraining orders against them.

The electronic bracelet system would alert its carrier and police if the man approaches his spouse or home in contravention of a court order.

The bill — which requires three more Knesset votes to become law — was raised after a series of killings of women by their spouses or significant others in recent months that sparked calls for action by lawmakers and law enforcement authorities.