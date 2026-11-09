Saudi coalition shares footage of strikes on Houthi missile production sites

The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition shares footage of it destroying weapons production sites belonging to the Iran-backed rebel group.

The Joint Forces Command says it destroyed a ballistic missile factory, a plant for producing solid missile fuel, and a workshop for electronic systems for ballistic missiles.

“We continue to weaken and dismantle the terrorist Houthi militia’s ballistic missile network,” writes coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki on X.

التحالف: – دمرنا مصنع لتجميع وإنتاج مكونات الصواريخ الباليستية تابع للميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. – دمرنا مصنع كيمائي لخلط وإنتاج وقود الصواريخ الباليستية (الوقود الصلب) تابع للميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. – دمرنا معمل إلكترونيات لتجميع الأنظمة الإلكترونية الخاصة بالصواريخ… pic.twitter.com/lc4sIWBlnC — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 9, 2026