Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Saudi coalition shares footage of strikes on Houthi missile production sites

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:31 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition shares footage of it destroying weapons production sites belonging to the Iran-backed rebel group.

The Joint Forces Command says it destroyed a ballistic missile factory, a plant for producing solid missile fuel, and a workshop for electronic systems for ballistic missiles.

“We continue to weaken and dismantle the terrorist Houthi militia’s ballistic missile network,” writes coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki on X.

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