Senior Fatah member arrested in West Bank, accused by IDF of terror activity

A senior member of the Fatah movement, who the military and Shin Bet say was involved in terror activity, was nabbed by commandos in the West Bank city of Tulkarem this morning.

The IDF and Shin Bet say that following a manhunt in recent weeks, troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Tulkarem and apprehended Muhammad Ibrahim Shahada.

Shahada had been wanted after allegedly being involved in “planning and carrying out attacks, and trafficking in weapons,” the joint statement says.