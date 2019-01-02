Settlers squatting on Amona hilltop say they won’t budge after state gives them 48 hours to scram

Trump answers Romney criticism: ‘I won big, and he didn’t’

Faced with biting public criticism from Republican Senator-elect Mitt Romney, US President Donald Trump pushes back, reminding him that “I won big, and he didn’t.”

Days away from joining the Senate’s Republican majority, Romney broadly criticized Trump’s policies and character in a newspaper column, arguing that the president “has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

Trump fires back on Twitter, saying, “here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful.”

Trump’s warning shot referred to retiring Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has been Trump’s most consistent critic among Senate Republicans. As he and other critics leave Congress, it is an open question who — if anyone — will take up the role of publicly criticizing a president who remains popular with Republican voters.

— AP