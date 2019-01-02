Settlers squatting on Amona hilltop say they won’t budge after state gives them 48 hours to scram
Settlers responsible for recently placing a pair of mobile homes on the hilltop where the illegal Amona outpost once stood say they have no intention to evacuate after the state gave them 48 hours to do so.
The settlers, led by Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, Amona leader Avichai Boaron and Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich say they legally purchased the land on which the mobile homes were placed from the original Palestinian landowners. However they did not coordinate the installation with the necessary state bodies and they lack the permits required to make such a move.
Moreover, the IDF had placed a closed military zone order on the hilltop after it was cleared in February 2017.
Upon learning of state plans to take down the mobile homes, the real estate group responsible for installing them petitioned the High Court of Justice to block the move. In response, the State Attorney’s Office issued a declaration giving the settlers 48 hours to remove the caravans before the state would do so.
The real estate group then issued a request to have the State Attorney’s Office’s order delayed, but it has been denied by the High Court.
A spokesman for Gantz tells The Times of Israel that the settlers do not intend to evacuate nonetheless.
The 48 hours is slated to expire tonight.
