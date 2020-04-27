Sheba Medical Center nurse of 46 years dies of virus, 2 weeks after sister

The Sheba Medical Center says a nurse who has worked at the hospital since 1974 has died of the coronavirus.

Hospital staff stand for a minute of silence in the memory of Susie Levy, whose sister succumbed to the virus just two weeks ago.

Levy was the head nurse in the hospital’s ear, nose and throat unit.

“During her 46 years of work, she stood out for her professionalism, her dedication, and her wisdom… Her exceptional contribution to the wellbeing of patients, her compassion, her generosity and her warm smile that characterized her every day, has been and will continue to be a symbol and a model for emulation,” says the hospital.