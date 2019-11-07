Soldiers said set to sign deal in assault of Bedouin, will be jailed for 52 days

The Israel Defense Forces appoints a new head of its Digital Transformation Administration, tasked with connecting all branches of the military to one operational internet.

Brig. Gen. Ziv Avtalion will take over the position from Brig. Gen. Omer Dagan, who has commanded the administration since it was formed in 2018.

Though the Digital Transformation Administration has existed for nearly two years, the appointment of its new commander today is seen by the IDF as an important milestone in the process of bringing the military online, granting all units better access to advanced technological tools.

“We were blessed with the opportunity to live in the throes of an information revolution and digital transformation, which are changing our lives dramatically. The IDF is making the most of digital systems as a central cornerstone, which will increase our lethality and help us shorten the length of a war,” the head of the IDF’s Teleprocessing Corps, Maj. Gen. Lior Carmeli, says at the ceremony for Avtalion.

The creation of the Digital Transformation Administration was part of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi’s multi-year Momentum Plan, which is currently being rolled out.

— Judah Ari Gross