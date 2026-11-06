Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Strikes on market in Yemen’s Taiz province kill 20, as sides exchange blame
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say Saudi strikes on a vegetable market in Taiz Province on Friday killed 20 people, while local authorities accuse the Iran-backed group of being behind the attack.
“Saudi enemy aircraft targeted with several missiles the vegetable market in Al-Waziya city, resulting in the death of 20 citizens and the injury of 10 others,” the Houthis’ health ministry spokesman Anis al-Asbahi says in remarks carried by their Saba news agency.
Local authorities, however, blame the strikes on the Houthis and say “military aircraft did not launch any aerial operations.”
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