Iran reviewing proposals to curb nuke program after long refusing to discuss issue — sources to ToI

Iranian negotiators are reviewing proposals that would see Tehran curb its nuclear program after long insisting that they would not even discuss the issue at the heart of the ongoing conflict with the United States, a US official and a diplomat familiar with the matter tell The Times of Israel.

The proposals were presented by Qatari mediators in several rounds of negotiations with the Iranians that have taken place in Tehran and Doha over the past week, the two sources say.

The proposals stop short of complete dismantlement, but do address Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the diplomat familiar with the talks adds, saying that the offers would see Iran receive significant sanctions relief from the US.