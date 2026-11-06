Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Iran reviewing proposals to curb nuke program after long refusing to discuss issue — sources to ToI

By Jacob Magid Today, 5:33 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

This handout photograph taken and released by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan on October 6, 2026 shows Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (R) speaking with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during their meeting at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. (Qatar’s Amiri Diwan/AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan on October 6, 2026 shows Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (R) speaking with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during their meeting at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. (Qatar’s Amiri Diwan/AFP)

Iranian negotiators are reviewing proposals that would see Tehran curb its nuclear program after long insisting that they would not even discuss the issue at the heart of the ongoing conflict with the United States, a US official and a diplomat familiar with the matter tell The Times of Israel.

The proposals were presented by Qatari mediators in several rounds of negotiations with the Iranians that have taken place in Tehran and Doha over the past week, the two sources say.

The proposals stop short of complete dismantlement, but do address Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the diplomat familiar with the talks adds, saying that the offers would see Iran receive significant sanctions relief from the US.

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