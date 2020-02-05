The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Wuhan baby tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
BEIJING — A baby in China’s epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reports today.
The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year.
CCTV quotes experts as saying it may be a case of “vertical transmission,” referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after.
The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.
The official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.
The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people traveled for the Lunar New Year holiday in January.
China’s national health commission said yesterday that the oldest person diagnosed with the virus is a 90-year-old, and that 80 percent of reported deaths have been of patients 60 years of age and older.
— AFP
Sudanese PM rattled by meeting of country’s leader with Netanyahu
CAIRO — Sudan’s prime minister appears rattled by the meeting this week between the head of his country’s transitional council and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting that all decisions related to Sudan’s foreign affairs “should be made” exclusively by his Cabinet.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok’s remarks today are the latest in a flurry of comments from government officials, Sudanese political parties and public figures who were stunned by the meeting, which was kept secret until Netanyahu announced during a visit to Uganda that he had met there with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and that Israel and Sudan were working towards normalizing relations. For Israel, it was a major diplomatic breakthrough with a Muslim-majority African state.
Hamdok’s government said it wasn’t consulted and only learned of the meeting through the media. Burhan is Sudan’s de facto leader and heads its military-civilian transitional council established following autocrat Omar al-Bashir’s ouster in a popular uprising that ended his 30-year rule last April.
“The road to meaningful change in Sudan is riddled with challenges and obstacles,” Hamdok tweets. “However, we must understand that abiding to legal institutional roles and responsibilities is key to building a truly democratic state.”
“The transitional government as a whole must ensure accountability, responsibility and transparency in all decisions made,” he adds.
Hamdok however welcomes Burhan’s statement yesterday that Sudan still backs the Palestinian people’s aspirations to have their independent state.
— AP
Draft UN resolution said to condemn West Bank annexation
A draft United Nations Security Council resolution on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan condemns calls in Israel to swiftly annex parts of the West Bank, Reuters reports.
The resolution “stresses the illegality of the annexation of any part” of the West Bank and “condemns recent statements calling for annexation by Israel” there, according to the news agency.
The draft is reportedly being shared with Security Council members Tunisia and Indonesia and calls for holding “credible negotiations on all final status issues in the Middle East peace process without exception.”
The resolution would likely face a US veto.
Palestinian Authority Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas, who has rejected the Trump plan out of hand, is expected to address the Security Council next week about the plan.
Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law and key architect of the proposal, will speak to UN ambassadors tomorrow.
“Enough with the shows already. Instead of coming to the UN, come to the negotiating table,” UN Ambassador to Israel Danny Danon says in a statement condemning the draft resolution.
comments