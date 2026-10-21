Suspect in weekend settler attacks was detained last year for running over Palestinian with ATV, but never charged

The lone suspect kept behind bars from the group of 10 settlers arrested for attacking journalists and diplomats over the weekend was detained last year for running over a Palestinian with his ATV, but was never charged.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has extended the remand of Nadav Cohen Tzemach until Monday.

Tzemach is an IDF reservist who was detained in December 2025 for running over a Palestinian with his ATV while the victim was prostrating himself in prayer on the side of the road.

Tzemach also entered a Palestinian village in civilian clothes earlier in the day and opened fire, the IDF said at the time.

חייל מילואים על טרקטורון דרס פלסטיני בזמן שהתפלל לצד הכביש מוקדם יותר היום, ליד דיר ג'ריר באזור רמאללה. בצה"ל מתחקרים את האירוע pic.twitter.com/SjVDddBHmR — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) December 25, 2025

While he was placed under house arrest for several days, he was never charged.

Incidents of settler violence take place across the West Bank on a daily basis, but arrests are very rare, and indictments and convictions are even less frequent.