Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Suspect in weekend settler attacks was detained last year for running over Palestinian with ATV, but never charged

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A settler rams an ATV into a Palestinian man as he prays in the West Bank, December 25, 2025 (Video screenshot; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
A settler rams an ATV into a Palestinian man as he prays in the West Bank, December 25, 2025 (Video screenshot; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

The lone suspect kept behind bars from the group of 10 settlers arrested for attacking journalists and diplomats over the weekend was detained last year for running over a Palestinian with his ATV, but was never charged.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has extended the remand of Nadav Cohen Tzemach until Monday.

Tzemach is an IDF reservist who was detained in December 2025 for running over a Palestinian with his ATV while the victim was prostrating himself in prayer on the side of the road.

Tzemach also entered a Palestinian village in civilian clothes earlier in the day and opened fire, the IDF said at the time.

While he was placed under house arrest for several days, he was never charged.

Incidents of settler violence take place across the West Bank on a daily basis, but arrests are very rare, and indictments and convictions are even less frequent.

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