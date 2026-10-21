Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Bennett’s security doubled amid threats ahead of election

By Ariela Karmel Today, 7:37 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Former prime minister and B'Yachad party chairman Naftali Bennett attends an agriculture conference ahead of the upcoming general elections in Herzliya, September 23, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Former prime minister and B'Yachad party chairman Naftali Bennett attends an agriculture conference ahead of the upcoming general elections in Herzliya, September 23, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Security for former prime minister and B’Yachad party chairman Naftali Bennett has been doubled in recent days following threats and attempted attacks against him, bringing his protection to a level equivalent to that of a defense minister, according to Hebrew media reports confirmed by the party.

The increased security comes as Bennett tours Likud strongholds across the country in an effort to persuade supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to switch their allegiance ahead of next week’s election.

On Thursday, two glass salt shakers were hurled at Bennett during a campaign stop in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, striking two members of his staff, one of whom required medical treatment.

Police have since filed an indictment against 26-year-old Bnei Brak resident Eliya Azard, charging him with simple assault and conduct that could disrupt public order.

The Shin Bet has also thwarted several plots by foreign operatives to harm Bennett over the past year linked to his actions against Iran during his tenure as prime minister, according to Hebrew media reports.

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