Turkey: US threat to end F-35 program not in spirit of NATO alliance

Turkey says the US threat to cut the country off from the F-35 program is not in keeping with the spirit of the NATO alliance, according to Reuters.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar says Ankara is preparing a response to Washington’s warning to be be issued within the next few days.

“In the contacts we will make, whether via mail or a meeting in person, all topics are on the table and we are continuing to openly and clearly express … our known views,” Akar says. “We will continue to maintain the same attitude and stance.”

Under contention is Turkey’s plan to acquire advanced Russian air defense systems.