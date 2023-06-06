Join our Community
Tuesday, June 6, 2023

UK court rejects petition calling for judicial review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia

6 June 2023, 9:25 pm Edit
Saudi Colonel Turki bin Saleh al-Malki (Center-L) shows US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker (C) purportedly Iranian weapons seized by Saudi forces from Yemen's Houthi rebels, during a visit to a military base in Al-Kharj in central Saudi Arabia, on September 5, 2019. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)
London’s High Court rejects a bid for a judicial review of the UK government’s decision to renew arms sales to Saudi Arabia that could be used in the war in Yemen.

A pair of judges at the court dismiss the case brought by the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), after hearing arguments earlier this year.

The UK-based NGO accuses the government of contributing to breaches of international law and the world’s largest humanitarian disaster in Yemen, where conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives in recent years.

But the judges side with the British government, concluding there has been “continuing rationality” in a risk assessment performed by officials before restarting arms sales to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

