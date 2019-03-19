UK minister: London will give $106 million to UNRWA over next 2 years

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran’s woes briefly go up in smoke during fire festival
Iranians are celebrating the Festival of Fire, a nearly 4,000-year-old Persian tradition that this year offers a brief escape from the country’s economic woes.
The celebration is held on the last Tuesday night before Nowruz, or the Iranian New Year, which will be celebrated this Thursday. The annual ritual dates back to at least 1700 B.C. and is linked to the Zoroastrian religion.
To celebrate, people light bonfires, set off fireworks and send lanterns floating into the night sky. Others jump over and around fires, chanting “My yellow is yours, your red is mine,” invoking the replacement of ills with warmth and energy.
The fire festival is one of two holidays with ancient roots that are still observed each year, the other being a picnic day in early April.
— AP
Gantz willing to debate Netanyahu ‘at any place’
Benny Gantz tells Channel 12 news he’s willing to hold “any debate” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “at any place.”
Blue and White chief: We should aspire to peace, but there’s no one to speak to
In an interview Channel 13 news, Benny Gantz declines to endorse a two-state solution and says there’s “no one to speak to” on the Palestinian side.
“I am not ashamed to use the word ‘peace,’ it’s something we should aspire to,” Gantz says. “It’s far away. Unfortunately, there is no one to speak to.” He adds that Israel needs to strengthen the settlements and boost security in the Jordan Valley.
Asked by news anchor Yonit Levi if a Palestinian state will be established, the former IDF chief of staff says he envisions Israel’s future as a strong Jewish, democratic state, with a Jewish majority.
“What happens on the other side is a matter of negotiations and we’ll deal with it when we get there.” He says his considerations on the matter will “purely” be guided by security considerations.
‘Benjamin Netanyahu I see now is not the Benjamin Netanyahu I knew,’ Gantz says
The Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz tells Channel 13 news that the “Benjamin Netanyahu I see now is not the Benjamin Netanyahu I knew.”
Gantz says the premier has lost his way since the two worked together when he was army chief of staff in 2011-2015.
After a recording showed Gantz contradicting his previous statements that he would not sit with Netanyahu in the government, he stresses he has no plans to join forces with the prime minister.
“The only thing that can change the situation is that he comes out differently from the hearing,” Gantz says, referring to a hearing process Netanyahu will undergo on his likely indictment on corruption charges. “Sadly, I don’t see that happening,” he adds.
Gantz: Arabs are equal citizens, but their leaders act against Israel
Blue and White party head Benny Gantz tells Channel 13 news he will not invite Arab parties to any potential coalition talks following the election.
“I don’t intend to call anyone who is against the State of Israel,” he says. “Israeli Arabs are equal citizens…[but] their leaders act against Israel.
Gantz says he will be interested in joining with Arab parties on “the day their leaders bring a positive Israeli agenda into their conversation.”
UK minister: London will give $106 million to UNRWA over next 2 years
UK Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt says the country will contribute £80 million ($106 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) over the next two years.
The aid “will continue to help UNRWA deliver essential services for millions of Palestinian refugees living across the Middle East,” Burt tweets.
The UK is a leading donor to @UNRWA and I am proud to confirm that we will provide up to £80m to the agency over the next two years. This #UKaid will continue to help UNRWA deliver essential services for millions of Palestinian refugees living across the Middle East.
— Alistair Burt (@AlistairBurtUK) March 19, 2019
UNRWA has seen massive cuts to its funding over the past year after its main donor, the US, halted all aid following decades of support, under the instructions of President Donald Trump.
US diplomat: We’ll aggressively counter Iran’s missiles, unlawful arms transfers
A top US diplomat says Washington is “committed to aggressively countering Iran’s regional proliferation of ballistic missiles and its unlawful arms transfers,” Reuters reports.
Yleem Poblete, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, says at the UN-led Conference on Disarmament: “Iran’s missile program is a key contributor to increased tensions and destabilization in the region, increasing the risk of a regional arms race.
“Iran must immediately cease activities related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, and halt the proliferation of missiles and missile technology to terror groups and other non-state actors,” she says.
New IDF chief discusses ‘joint operational issues’ with US counterpart
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi spoke on the phone today with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., in his first such conversation as commander of the Israeli military.
The army says the two discussed “joint operational issues” and that Dunford reinforced the commitment of the US Army to its relations with the Israel Defense Forces.
— Jacob Magid
Gantz downplays importance of Iran phone hack, says ‘We’ll reach 40 seats’
In a slew of interviews with Hebrew media, Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz downplays the significance of Iran’s hacking of his cellphone.
“There’s no confidential information in there,” he tells Channel 12 news. “I’m not susceptible to influence by what’s in there.”
Asked if he is worried about his party’s drop in the polls, Gantz tells Ynet: “The pendulum will continue until the election, and we’ll reach 40 seats [ in the Knesset].”
Israeli FM urges 26 countries to oppose anti-Israel motion at UN on Gaza protests
Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz sends an urgent letter to 26 foreign ministers of important and friendly member countries of the UN Human Rights Council, ahead of a vote on a resolution against Israel on Thursday.
The resolution calls for the legal implementation of a report issued by the council’s examination commission on the events at the Gaza border protests, which accused Israel of possible crimes against humanity.
In his letter, Katz says the commission’s mandate was “biased and distorted” and that the report ignored Hamas’s involvement in the violence at the border and disregarded Israel’s right to defend itself.
“An automatic majority of hostile countries converts the victim of Hamas’s aggression into the guilty party and tries to deprive Israel of its right of self-defense,” Katz says. “We demand that the friendly member countries of the council will oppose the decision on the report, which harms the only democracy in the Middle East and encourages the continuation of Hamas’s infamous terrorism.”
— Raphael Ahren
IDF aircraft strikes second balloon launching cell in Gaza
An Israeli aircraft has carried out another strike in response to a group of Palestinians launching incendiary balloons into Israel, the army says.
No injuries reported.
At least 11 Palestinians said injured in protests at Gaza border
At least 11 Gazans were injured in today’s protests at the northern Gaza border, Palestinians report.
A protest flotilla is also makings its way toward the maritime border with Israel in the north of the Strip.
Israeli aircraft fires at Gazans launching incendiary balloons into Israel
An Israeli aircraft has fired at a group of Palestinians launching incendiary balloons into Israel from the Gaza Strip, the army says.
According to the Ynet news site, some clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops were reported near the border in northern Gaza.
No immediate word on casualties.
Meretz calls on election committee to ban Hazan campaign ad
The left-wing Meretz party appeals to the Central Election Committee to ban Likud MK Oren Hazan’s campaign ad in which he is seen “shooting” Arab MK Jamal Zahalka.
Meretz says the video contains messages that incite racism and violence.
Hazan responds: “It’s a shame that whiners and grumblers are concerning themselves with a humorous video, while terrorists sit beside them in the Knesset.”
Egypt tightens restrictions on media, social networks
Egypt’s top media regulator has put into effect tighter restrictions that allow the state to block websites and even social media accounts with over 5,000 followers if they are deemed a threat to national security.
The move is the latest step by the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to suppress dissent. In recent years, Egypt has launched an unprecedented crackdown on reporters and the media, imprisoning dozens and occasionally expelling some foreign journalists.
The new regulations, published in the official gazette late Monday, allow the Supreme Media Regulatory Council to block websites and accounts for “fake news,” and impose stiff penalties of up to 250,000 Egyptian pounds ($14,400), all without having to obtain a court order.
Prominent Egyptian journalists have called the measures unconstitutional, saying they grant far-reaching powers to authorities to censor the media, in violation of basic press freedoms.
— AP
Kulanu minister: Miri Regev is ’embarrassing, I’d hide her too’
Housing Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (Kulanu) lambastes Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud), saying she “can’t blame” the party for leaving her out of a group photo of candidates several days ago, Ynet reports.
“I’d hide her too, over her embarrassing statements, her cynicism in using terror incidents etc.,” Shasha-Biton says at an event at Gordon College of Education in Haifa.
Channel 12 news reported last week that Likud’s internal polling has shown Regev’s brash, confrontational style could be deterring some Israelis from backing the party.
Lithuanian leader mulls moving embassy to Jerusalem
Lithuania’s center-right Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says he will consider moving Lithuania’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, should he win May’s presidential elections.
Skvernelis says that moving the mission could lead to closer ties with Israel and the United States, which Lithuania sees as a key security buffer against Russia.
The embassy transfer “could bring new impetus for relations with Israel, both in the areas of security and trade,” Skvernelis tells reporters as he hits the presidential campaign trail to outline his foreign policy priorities.
“We would also send a signal that the United States is our partner not only in words but that we also side with it in bitter questions under discussions,” he adds.
— AFP
Facebook says no one flagged NZ mosque shooting livestream
Facebook says none of the 200 or so people who watched live video of the New Zealand mosque shooting flagged it to moderators, underlining the challenge tech companies face in policing violent or disturbing content in real time.
The social media giant releases new details about its response to the video in a blog post. It says the gunman’s live 17-minute broadcast was viewed fewer than 200 times and the first user report didn’t come in until 12 minutes after it ended. Fifty people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch.
Facebook removed the video “within minutes'” of being notified by police, says Chris Sonderby, Facebook’s deputy general counsel.
“No users reported the video during the live broadcast,” and it was watched about 4,000 times in total before being taken down, Sonderby said. “We continue to work around the clock to prevent this content from appearing on our site, using a combination of technology and people.”
— AP
New poll: Likud surpasses Blue and White, right-wing bloc wins out
A new poll by the Walla news site shows Likud surpassing Blue and White in the April 9 election, winning 32 seats. Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid’s party takes 29.
It also shows a drop in Gantz’s popularity as a candidate for prime minister, with only 28 percent preferring him as leader compared to 46% for Netanyahu.
With both Yisrael Beytenu and Zehut passing the electoral threshold, the right-wing bloc grows to 68 seats compared to 52 for the center-left bloc.
The poll shows Likud at 32 seats; Blue and White at 29; Hadash-Ta’al at 9; Labor at 8; Union of Right Wing Parties at 7; New Right, United Torah Judaism and Meretz at 6; Yisrael Beytenu at 5; Shas, Kulanu and Zehut at 4.
Updated David’s Sling anti-missile system successfully concludes series of tests
The Defense Ministry says it has completed a successful test of an updated version of the David’s Sling missile defense system.
The drill in the country’s south was conducted in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency and simulated various threat scenarios, the ministry says.
Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, says: “In this series of tests we were successful in bringing the system to the edges of its coverage [capability]…the system managed to perfectly eliminate every single target that was launched at it.
“We are now in the process of making the capabilities demonstrated here operational and handing them over to the air force.”
משרד הביטחון השלים סדרת ניסויים בגרסה המתקדמת של שרביט קסמים. "ישראל ממשיכה להיות פורצת דרך עולמית בפיתוח מערכות הגנה מפני טילים", אמר ראש הממשלהhttps://t.co/Il02XrV9ch pic.twitter.com/yNyFbjEVOa
— mako (@mako_feed) March 19, 2019
The David’s Sling makes up the middle tier of Israel’s multi-layered anti-missile defense network, targeting mid-range missile threats.
Brussels area close to EU headquarters reopened after bomb alert
Police in Brussels have reopened a street close to the European Union headquarters after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.
Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere says a “telephone bomb threat” temporarily forced the evacuation of some 40 people from a building close to the EU Commission on Tuesday. Police sealed off the street and had it checked for explosives, but reopened it after a thorough check with sniffer dogs.
Officials say the company is a consulting office linked to the EU’s executive Commission but have not named it.
— AP
In first for EU state, Hungary opens trade office in Jerusalem
Hungary opens a trade office in Jerusalem, as announced last month during a visit by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This is the first diplomatic mission in the capital that is an official branch of an embassy of a European country.
“Three diplomats from Hungary will be here. This is a step that Hungary is advancing to change the approach toward Jerusalem,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at the opening ceremony.
Some 200 Israeli companies are active in Hungary, according to Hungary’s Foreign Ministry. In 2018, bilateral trade passed $525 million dollars.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó says that Budapest is opening the new trade office to increase trade.
— Raphal Ahren
In new campaign video, MK Oren Hazan seen ‘shooting dead’ Arab MK
Likud MK Oren Hazan, currently running for reelection under his Tzomet party, has caused outrage after issuing a campaign video in which he is seen shooting outgoing Arab MK Jamal Zahalka to death.
In the video, Hazan and Zahalka’s faces are superimposed on the famous bathtub scene from the film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” After “Zahalka” says he prefers to die rather than sing the Israeli anthem, Hazan shoots him several times.
“If you want to die, die, don’t threaten,” he quips.
חשיפה בלעדית מתוך הסרט: "הטוב הרע והזחאלקה"
צפו. שתפו. והצביעו לצומת – המפלגה היחידה שתתן 'זץ' ובאמת תגרש את תומכי הטרור מהכנסת. pic.twitter.com/m9W5UDSJN8
— אורן חזן (@oren_haz) March 19, 2019
Zahalka says he is filing a police complaint and the Central Elections Committee for incitement to murder. He has also appealed to social media companies to remove the clip.
Lebanon arrests Lebanese-Canadian for spying for Israel
Lebanese intelligence says a Lebanese-Canadian dual national has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Israel.
“In the framework of pursuing operations to combat Israeli espionage… the directorate of General Security arrested a Lebanese-Canadian (F.G),” the General Security service says in a statement.
There are no details on exactly when or where he was detained.
The statement says the 40-year-old man confessed to being recruited in 2013 by a Lebanese fugitive it says belongs to an Israeli spying network described as “unit 504.”
— AFP
Israeli spacecraft completes another successful maneuver on way to moon
Israeli spacecraft Beresheet has completed another successful maneuver on its way to the moon, SpaceIL officials say.
The vehicle will carry out several minor course adjustments over the coming days, on its way to entering lunar orbit on April 4.
The landing on the lunar surface is set for April 11.
Netanyahu to slain rabbi’s family: We’ll seek to enact death penalty for terror
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with the family of Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, killed in Sunday’s West Bank shooting attack.
Netanyahu, in the settlement of Eli, says he hopes to enact the death penalty for convicted terrorists but that this won’t happen “in a day,” Ynet reports.
Ettinger’s mother tells the PM she hopes the government will reinforce troop presence in the West Bank, which she claims has dwindled recently. “This is our country,” she says. “While traveling after recent events we haven’t felt safe.”
Liberman: Next coalition may be most religiously conservative in our history
Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman warns the next coalition, if formed by the right, is set to be the most religiously conservative in Israel’s history.
“The right-wing coalition taking shape will have around 25 ultra-Orthodox or national Orthodox MKs — unprecedented in the annals of Israeli governments,” he says. Such a coalition, he says “which seeks to turn Israel into a halachic state, should very much worry Israel’s secular public.”
He says his party will not enter such a coalition “without seeing what has been agreed to with the ultra-Orthodox.”
Careless loading of cargo containers sinks ship in Iran port
Iranian state TV says careless loading of cargo has capsized a ship in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, sending port workers scrambling to retrieve any of the 153 containers that were suddenly submerged.
The report says only one Indian seaman aboard the Comoros-owned LS Star was injured in the foot in the incident on Monday.
Mehdi Haghshenas, deputy chief of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, tells the TV the ship was not being loaded properly and that there was “poor coordination between the ship’s first officer and the crane operator” lifting the containers on board.
— AP
Letter points to ‘terror’ in Dutch tram attack
Dutch authorities says they are “seriously” investigating a terrorist motive for the Utrecht tram attack because of evidence including a letter found in the suspected gunman’s getaway car.
Police are questioning Turkish-born main suspect Gokmen Tanis, 37, and two other men over Monday’s rampage in which three people were killed and seven injured, three seriously.
“So far, a terrorist motive is seriously being taken into account. This is based on a letter found in the getaway car among other things and the nature of the facts,” police and prosecutors say in a joint statement.
— AFP
Brussels area close to EU headquarters cleared after bomb alert
Some 40 people are evacuated from a building near European Union headquarters in Brussels after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.
Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere says a “telephone bomb threat” was made this morning to a consulting office linked to the EU’s executive Commission and that it has been taken seriously.
Part of the street has been sealed off and sniffer dogs have been sent to the scene. The operation is still ongoing.
— AP
Minister: Response to Ariel terror attack is to build more
Visting the site of Sunday’s terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant, a member of the security cabinet, calls for increased construction.
“Palestinians and others are unwilling to accept our right to have a Jewish, Zionist, sovereign and democratic state here,” he says.
Netanyahu: ‘I didn’t get a shekel from the submarine deal’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls accusations of impropriety on his part in Israel’s submarine deals with Germany “contrived slander.”
According to a Channel 13 report last week the State Comptroller’s Office has discovered that Netanyahu was once a shareholder in a company that supplies German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, which has built submarines for Israel.
“I didn’t get a shekel from the submarine deal,” the premier tells local authority leaders in the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.
“This was checked extensively by the prosecution and the attorney general. They stated unequivocally that I am not suspected of anything.”
He says the Blue and White party’s accusations that he has been implicated in “the greatest security-related corruption case in the history of the State of Israel” is a result of “panic” by party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.
