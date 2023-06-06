Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after destruction of dam
Kyiv calls for the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting following the partial destruction of a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine.
“Ukraine calls an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and brings the issue of the Russian terrorist act to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says in a statement.