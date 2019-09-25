Ukraine president, caught in Trump row, says ‘nobody can pressure me’

Ukraine’s president jokes that the only person who can pressure him is his six-year-old son, amid a growing scandal over whether US leader Donald Trump leaned on Kiev to investigate a political rival.

“Nobody can pressure me because I am the president of an independent country,” Volodymyr Zelensky tells the Russian news channel Rossiya 24 from New York.

“The only person who can put pressure on me is my son, who is six years old,” adds the leader, who was a popular comedian before his surprise election to the presidency earlier this year.

Zelensky and Trump are due to meet for the first time Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

US Democrats have launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, accusing him of abuse of power over a reported attempt to pressure Zelensky into opening a corruption probe into ex-vice president Joe Biden, the leading Democrat presidential contender.

— AFP