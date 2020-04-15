Ultra-Orthodox to petition High Court over prayer quorum ban — report

A group of ultra-Orthodox lawyers from the Gur Hasidic community has petitioned the High Court of Justice against the ban on praying in a quorum of ten as required by Jewish Law, the Haredi website Kikar Hashabat reports.

According to the report, the petition was filed with the knowledge and support of leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis and will be discussed by the High Court tomorrow morning.

Kikar Hashabat says that the petition has been filed in view of the fact that certain activities are allowed, such as the use of public transport, shopping and so on where the condition is that people retain a safe distance.

The report quotes the appellates as saying that “the state should not have the right to prohibit prayers in which the supplicants respect Health MInistry regulations as required. It is inconceivable that it is permissible to demonstrate on condition that a distance of two meters is maintained, but only when it comes to prayer is that forbidden.”