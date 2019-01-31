UN envoy meets Palestinian official to discuss ouster of observers from Hebron

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz go to sea to mark the arrival of the platform jacket for Leviathan, a major step in the “revolution” the massive gas reservoir is expected to generate.

“The Leviathan gas field is the greatest natural treasure that has been discovered in Israel and the arrival of the platform foundation symbolizes our entry into the final stage of its development,” says Steinitz, quoted by a government statement.

The 98-meter (322 foot) high structure is designed to support the giant offshore oil platform’s deck and “topsides” — heavy equipment and facilities kept above the water line.

The jacket was built in Texas and arrived over the weekend on a huge barge after a 28-day journey across the Atlantic, according to US firm Noble Energy and its Israeli partner Delek, the Leviathan consortium’s lead partners.

The government statement quotes Netanyahu speaking on board a ship near the platform.

“Completion of the Leviathan gas platform and the pumping of gas from this field later in the year is a critical component of the strategic, energy, economic and diplomatic strength of the State of Israel,” he says.

“A gas pipeline will run from here and will link us to the gas economy of Europe. It will reach our Arab neighbors.”

Leviathan will also supply “clean energy” to Israel that will replace coal and boost the state’s coffers with “billions of shekels,” Netanyahu says.

“This is a great revolution,” he says.

Steinitz notes agreements are in place with Egypt and Jordan to sell surplus gas.

— AFP