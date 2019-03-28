UN says 40 children killed in year of Gaza clashes

The Israeli military says it is readying itself for the protests along the Gaza border planned for Saturday, Palestinians’ Land Day, and the outbreak of violence that is feared to coincide with them.

“IDF troops have completed operational preparations for the events of Land Day in the southern region and are continuing to increase preparedness for a possible escalation of violence caused by violent and terrorist acts during [the protests],” the army says in a statement.

Ahead of the protests and riots expected for Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces deployed three additional brigades to the Gaza Division, along with an artillery battalion, and called up reservists from air defense and other select units.

The military has also canceled weekend leave for all combat soldiers stationed in the Southern Command.

“The troops are receiving briefings and conducting preparedness checks and exercises simulating potential scenarios,” the military says.

Throughout the day IDF chief Aviv Kohavi has been “holding situational assessments, discussions of possible scenarios and approving operational plans,” the army says.

Kohavi also ordered that all preparations be completed by tomorrow.

— Judah Ari Gross