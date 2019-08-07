The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
UN says Israel ‘advancing effective annexation’ of West Bank
United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov is also panning Israel over its approval of settlement homes.
“The expansion of settlements has no legal effect and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. By advancing the effective annexation of the West Bank, it undermines the chances for establishing a Palestinian state based on relevant UN resolutions, as part of a negotiated two-state solution,” he says.
“It must cease immediately and completely,” he adds.
Death toll in Kabul blast up to 14
The toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul has risen to at least 14 dead and 145 wounded, an Afghan official says.
“Fourteen were martyred, 145 injured in today’s explosion,” deputy interior minister General Khoshal Sadat tells reporters, hours after a huge blast shook the Afghan capital.
Britain slams Israeli settlement approvals
London is lashing Israel over its approval of some 2,300 settlement homes earlier this week, saying it “promotes the effective annexation of the West Bank.”
“We urge Israel to halt its settlement expansion, which is contrary to international law,” new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says according to a statement from the Foreign Office.
It also urges more building permits for Palestinians in Israel-controlled Area C of the West Bank and expresses “serious concern” over Israel’s demolition of homes abutting the security barrier in East Jerusalem last month.
The statement comes after the EU said Tuesday that Israeli settlement expansion “erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”
Israel on Monday and Tuesday approved plans for 2,304 homes in the West Bank, many of them in isolated areas far beyond the settlement blocs Israel hopes to keep in a final status deal.
