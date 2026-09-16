US energy secretary claims 18 million barrels of oil flowed through Gulf yesterday
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claims that 18 million barrels of oil flowed through the Gulf yesterday.
“We’ve risen the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf to record highs right now. About 18 million barrels flowed out yesterday, basically pre-conflict levels,” Wright says in an interview with Fox News.
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