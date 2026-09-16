Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

US energy secretary claims 18 million barrels of oil flowed through Gulf yesterday

By Reuters Today, 5:27 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during the annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, September 14, 2026. (AP/Heinz-Peter Bader)
United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during the annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, September 14, 2026. (AP/Heinz-Peter Bader)

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claims that 18 million barrels of oil flowed through the Gulf yesterday.

“We’ve risen the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf to record highs right now. About 18 million barrels flowed out yesterday, basically pre-conflict levels,” Wright says in an interview with Fox News.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.