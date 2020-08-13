US says Iranians briefly seize tanker in Gulf of Hormuz

One of the nurses present in the room when Defense Minister Benny Gantz went under the knife at Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital on Wednesday has tested positive for the coronavirus, his ministry says.

“According to a check by the hospital, the minister was not next to the nurse and so does not need to quarantine,” the ministry says in a statement.

Gantz, who will need a week to recover from the successful herniated disc surgery, is continuing his duties as normal, according to the ministry.