US to hand over diplomatic center at Baghdad airport, Iraqi foreign minister says

The United States will transfer to Iraq a diplomatic and logistics hub at Baghdad airport that was repeatedly targeted by Iran-backed groups during the current war, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry says.

It says an agreement was signed with the US charge d’affaires Steven Fagin “to hand over the diplomatic support center affiliated with the US embassy at Baghdad International Airport to the Iraqi government.”

The move, it adds, is part of efforts to end the US-led coalition’s military presence in Iraq, with the remaining troops set to complete their exit by September 30.

For years, Iran-backed armed groups that have long called for the withdrawal of foreign troops have targeted US facilities and coalition forces in Iraq.

During the Iran war, those groups have targeted US sites more than 600 times, including the Baghdad airport facility.

An Iraqi security official and a diplomatic source told AFP earlier this month that US troops have already evacuated the site.

Baghdad and Washington agreed in 2024 to end the coalition’s mission against the Islamic State group (ISIS) in Iraq.

Coalition forces are now only present at Erbil airport after having withdrawn from other bases.

The coalition’s presence, especially after the defeat of ISIS, has been a persistent point of friction between Iraqi authorities and Tehran-backed factions in the country.

Since taking office this year, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has pledged to reinforce the state’s monopoly on arms and ensure that armed factions hand over their arms to the state.

Authorities say that ending the coalition’s mission removes a key justification used by those groups to keep their weapons.