US troops at Iraqi base knew of impending Iranian attack 2.5 hours ahead of time

CNN reporter Arwa Damon, the first journalist to enter the US military’s compound at the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq struck by Iranian missiles on Wednesday, reports that troops on the base were aware of the imminent Iranian attack at least two-and-a-half hours before the strike.

The troops were either “flown out of the base or sheltering in bunkers by 11:00 p.m. local time Tuesday — shortly before the first of four volleys of missiles began at just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday,” CNN reports, citing officers who spoke with Damon during the tour of the airbase.

The report suggests Iran was eager to ensure no Americans were hurt in the attack, a sign that Tehran sought to avoid further escalation after the strike, which came in retaliation for the US killing the previous Friday of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The network adds: “An Arab diplomatic source also told CNN that Iraq gave advance warning to the US on ‘which bases would be hit’ after Iranian officials passed on the information.”