Voters speak of weariness, waste of money as they vote for 3rd time

Several voters speak to the Ynet news site about their feelings about the election, Israel’s third in less than a year. The general attitude seems to be one of weary resignation.

“We need to do it, we need to get it over with,” says Itai Oren of Kibbutz Reshafim in northern Israel. “There’s a great weariness, great exasperation with the process, the style and attitude… Enough, finish it and start running this country.”

Kohavit Mor of Tel Aviv says: “It’s a waste of money. A crime. There’s no other word for it. I feel I’m a party to a crime. People are sick with cancer in hospitals… and billions are being spilt here.”

In Haifa, Adham Odeh says Arab voters will “vote the third time and the fourth time and the fifth. We’ll come and vote as much as we need to, and God willing tomorrow morning we’ll wake up with 16 seats [for the Joint List].”