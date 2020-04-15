WHO focused on halting coronavirus pandemic, chief says after US funding freeze

The mayor of Deir al-Asad says the Arab Israeli town could be put on lockdown after the Health Ministry warned of a “very high” contagion rate there.

“The Health Ministry raised the suggestion of a lockdown and if there is a need we won’t oppose this because the main thing is the health of the residents,” Ahmed Dabbah tells the Haaretz daily.

Dabbah met earlier with representatives of the Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, police and IDF’s Home Front Command, after which he says it was decided that those with the virus will be taken out of the community and that a hotel in Nahariya will be rented to house them.

It was also agreed that a lockdown will begin in Deir al-Asad and neighboring Bi’ina starting tomorrow if residents don’t adhere to Health Ministry directives.