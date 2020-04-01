Wimbledon, Edinburgh Fringe festival canceled over coronavirus pandemic

A number of top international events have been canceled in Britain in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of Edinburgh’s international festivals say they will be canceled for the first time in 70 years. Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy says the decision to cancel The Fringe, International Festival, Jazz and Blues Festival, Book Festival and Military Tattoo was “heartbreaking.” But “having taken advice and considered all the options, we collectively believe this is the only appropriate response.”

And Wimbledon chiefs have canceled the Grand Slam tournament for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar.

“It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the committee of management of the Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” the organizers say in a statement.

