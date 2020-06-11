With deputy in hot water, health chief says public trust of utmost importance

The outgoing director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, says an inquiry into the actions of his deputy Itamar Grotto will be conducted “in an orderly manner.”

He tells Channel 12 that public trust in health officials is “our most important tool.”

Grotto’s job is believed to be on the line after it emerged that he granted Israeli-Cypriot billionaire Teddy Sagi’s request to be exempt from having to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Israel during a recent visit.

Sources in Health Ministry told Channel 12 yesterday that Grotto had handed out other such approvals.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has instructed Bar Siman-Tov to probe the matter, but has said he “won’t act forgivingly” if it emerges Grotto acted out of line.