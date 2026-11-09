World entering ‘age of climate extremes’ — UN chief

The world is entering a new reality where climate extremes are the norm, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warns, urging leaders at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey to “get serious.”

“A supersized El Nino is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change,” the UN secretary general says in a statement.

“We have entered a new age of climate extremes.”

As leaders gather in Antalya for the UN climate summit, Guterres calls on them to “get serious by cutting emissions faster, accelerating a just transition from fossil fuels and delivering the finance and protection vulnerable countries need.”

His statement come as the UN’s World Meteorological Organization releases a report indicating that 2026 has continued a streak of exceptional global temperatures, melting ice and rising sea levels.