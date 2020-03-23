Yamina minister likens ‘impertinence’ of High Court to spread of coronavirus

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich joins the right-wing criticism of the High Court of Justice for ruling that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein must hold a vote on choosing a new speaker by Wednesday.

Smotrich, a member of the national religious Yamina party, calls on Edelstein not to accept the High Court’s “dictates” and says the justices are violating the principle of separation of powers.

“The impertinence and contempt of the High Court judges for the Knesset is something that works like the coronavirus — when you don’t deal with it in time it gets stronger at an exponential rate,” tweets Smotrich from home quarantine.