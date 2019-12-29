Zionist Federation of Australia slams Litzman’s appointment as ‘slap in the face’
search
home page
Live Now

Netanyahu condemns ‘cruel’ Monsey attack, offers help in fighting anti-Semitism

PM, other Israeli leaders react to Hanukkah rampage in rabbi’s home that left 5 injured; Liberman encourages immigration to Israel as ‘solution’ to anti-Jewish violence

By TOI staff Today, 6:52 am 1 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on December 22, 2019. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on December 22, 2019. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

12:51 pm

Zionist Federation of Australia slams Litzman’s appointment as ‘slap in the face’

In the first time an Australian Jewish leader has sent an open letter to an Israeli prime minister, Zionist Federation of Australia Chairman Jeremy Leibler calls Yaakov Litzman’s appointment as health minister a “slap in the face” to Australian Jewry.

In an open letter to Netanyahu, Leibler adds that Australian-Israel friendship must “go both ways.”

12:48 pm

Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled throughout neighborhoods in London

Anti-Semitic graffiti linking Jews to the September 11, 2001, attacks is daubed on many cafes and shops in the London neighborhoods of Hampstead and Belsize Park.

James Sorene of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre tweets a photo of one of the scenes, where the Hampstead Cafe once stood, and writes: “This is horrifying, graffiti on a former Israeli style restaurant in Hampstead this morning.

“Just to add to this: the 9/11 refers to an antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people were somehow responsible for the twin towers attacks in New York.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews says: “This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us. Thanks @CST_UK for reporting to @MPSCamden. We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!”

12:31 pm

Litzman confirmed as new health minister

United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman is appointed as health minister, the ministry says, a bump up from his previous position of “deputy minister with the status of minister.”

The move, which was expected, comes after it became clear that Litzman could not continue to serve in his role as deputy with the power of a full minister if the formal health minister is not the prime minister. Benjamin Netanyahu held that position thus far, but must step down from the other ministerial positions he holds due to the corruption charges announced against him in three corruption cases.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman attends a United Torah Judaism faction meeting in the Knesset on November 20, 2019. (Hadas Parush/FLASH90)

Netanyahu’s role as health minister was nominal only, as the ministry is actually run by Litzman, who has been deputy minister for several years.

Litzman recently won approval from the spiritual leaders who guide his ultra-Orthodox party to take on the full minister role, a position normally shunned by his ultra-Orthodox community. Like other UTJ leaders before him, Litzman had refused to take a full ministerial position due to the community’s reluctance to grant full legitimacy to a secular Jewish state.

The expected appointment was denounced yesterday by some Australian Jews over suspicions Litzman has sought to prevent the extradition of an accused serial sex offender, Malka Leifer, to Australia.

Leifer, a former school principal wanted for alleged sex crimes in Australia, is known to have links to the Gur Hasidic sect, of which Litzman is a member.

12:14 pm

Wiesenthal Center urges Trump to create FBI task force after NY attack

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, in a statement, calls on US President Donald Trump to instruct the FBI to form a special task force following the Monsey stabbing “in wake of unending attacks against Jews and their religious institutions.”

“Enough is enough! Jews should not have to fear for their lives in America to go to their houses of worship,” the center says. “The FBI must step up and take the lead in all recent violent hate crimes targeting religious Jews.”

It also urges African American leaders to “speak out against the spate of recent hate crimes in New York and New Jersey carried out by African Americans.”

12:07 pm

PM condemns ‘cruel’ Monsey attack, offers US help in fighting anti-Semitism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounces the stabbing in Monsey, New York.

“Israel strongly condemns the latest expressions of anti-Semitism and the cruel attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the home of the rabbi in Monsey,” Netanyahu says at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We send wishes for recovery to those injured. We will cooperate in any way with local authorities to help wipe out this phenomenon. We offer this help to all countries.”

9:54 am

Litzman urges US authorities to fight ‘terrible’ anti-Semitism

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, joins Israeli politicians in expressing dismay over the Monsey stabbing.

“It is shocking to see time and again innocent people being harmed and persecuted simply for being Jewish,” says Litzman. “This is a terrible situation and US leaders and authorities, as in the entire world, must put an end to it and uproot this affliction.”

9:45 am

‘We are all terrified’: Monsey residents shaken by stabbing

Shaken residents of Monsey are taking to social media to express their fears about anti-Semitic attacks in their town.

Stabbing at my family's synagogue an hour ago in Monsey. It's truly a miracle that no one in my family was there…

פורסם על ידי ‏‎Aly Frank‎‏ ב- יום שבת, 28 בדצמבר 2019

9:06 am

Blue and White’s Gantz laments ‘horrific’ Monsey attack

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz describes the Monsey attack as “horrific” and expresses confidence New York law enforcement will “do everything to stop this alarming trend.”

9:01 am

Ramapo police confirm Monsey suspect in custody

The Ramapo Police Department, in a statement on Facebook, confirm a suspect in the Monsey stabbing has been apprehended.

“The suspect fled the scene, but he is in custody at this time. This investigation is still ongoing,” it says.

8:30 am

Foreign minister says deeply shocked by Monsey attack

Condemning the Monsey attack on a Hasidic community, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says Israelis must refrain from derogatory comments against the ultra-Orthodox in Israel.

“This hate crime requires us to learn to avoid, in the Israeli discourse, derogatory comments about the Haredi community in Israel,” the foreign minister tells Kan radio.

He expresses “heavy shock” over the attack.

8:03 am

Liberman: The solution to anti-Semitism is immigration to Israel

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also sends well-wishes to the victims of the Monsey stabbing.

In a Hebrew-language tweet, he writes: “Again and again, we are witnesses to the dire consequences of anti-Semitism, this time in Monsey, New York. Alongside the deep sadness and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it’s important to know that the main solution to these trends is immigration to Israel.”

He is also joined by Blue and White’s Yair Lapid, who also sends wishes for a fast recovery to the New York stabbing victims.

“Anti-Semitism won’t defeat us, won’t destroy our spirit,” writes Lapid in Hebrew. “The community in Monsey today, too, will light the last candle of Hanukkah and pray for good news.”

7:56 am

President Rivlin ‘shocked and devastated’ by Monsey stabbing

President Reuven Rivlin condemns the Monsey stabbing, saying in a tweet he’s “shocked and devastated by the terrible terror attack in New York.”

“The resurgent anti-Semitism is not only a problem for the Jewish people, and certainly not for Israel alone. We must work together to confront this evil which is again and again raising its head and represents a real danger to the entire world,” he writes.

7:49 am

ADL: Jewish community needs greater protection

The Anti-Defamation League calls for greater security protection for American Jewish communities.

7:44 am

NY governor condemns ‘despicable and cowardly’ Monsey attack

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s directed the police’s hate crimes division “to immediately investigate and to use every tool available to hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

He condemns the Monsey stabbing as a “despicable and cowardly act.”

7:35 am

NYC mayor: We won’t let attacks on Jews become ‘the new normal’

New York City Mayor Bill De Balsio says he won’t let attacks on Jews become the “new normal.”

“We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park,” he tweets.

“I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith,” he also writes.

7:29 am

‘Possible suspect’ located in Monsey stabbing, officials say

A local law enforcement official says a “possible suspect” has been located who may be linked to the Monsey attack.

The vehicle used in the rampage has been found.

7:22 am

One of the stabbing victims said to be rabbi’s son

Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) for the Hudson Valley region, tells the New York Times one of the Monsey stabbing victims is a son of the rabbi.

“The house had many dozens of people in there,” Gestetner says. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”

Two people were reportedly in critical condition, OJPAC adds.

AFP

7:20 am

New York officials condemn Monsey attack

New York officials are condemning the stabbing at a Monsey synagogue and call for additional efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism.

7:10 am

2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing

Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”

6:58 am

5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing

Five people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.

They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.

read more:
comments
Live Now
12:51 pm

Zionist Federation of Australia slams Litzman’s appointment as ‘slap in the face’

In the first time an Australian Jewish leader has sent an open letter to an Israeli prime minister, Zionist Federation of Australia Chairman Jeremy Leibler calls Yaakov Litzman’s appointment as health minister a “slap in the face” to Australian Jewry.

In an open letter to Netanyahu, Leibler adds that Australian-Israel friendship must “go both ways.”