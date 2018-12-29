The luxury hotel is located at the very entrance of Jaffa, currently the coolest neighborhood in Tel Aviv in what was the former, Ottoman-era Kishle jail. The now-grand structure, facing Jaffa’s famed Clock Tower square, is the result of more than 20 years of preservation work led by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The urban resort has 120 rooms, some overlooking the sea and some looking out on the port, but every guest benefits from the multiple inner courtyards planted with olive and citrus trees (these same spaces were once prison yards) and the standout rooftop and pool, where one can stare out at the blue sea as the sun sets, seemingly at the very edge of the infinity pool.

22 David Raziel Street, valet parking, kosher.