Police call in musician Yehuda Poliker to talk a Tel Aviv man off a roof

Israeli singer Yehuda Poliker was credited on Sunday with saving a man’s life last week, after he was able to talk him down from committing suicide.

According to Hebrew media reports, police were called to a residential building in Tel Aviv after reports that a man had climbed onto the roof and was threatening to kill himself.

When police tried to convince the man not to do so, he replied that only one person could convince him to live on, famed rock singer and guitarist Poliker, best known as the front man of the 1980s band Benzene.

According to multiple reports, police initially regarded that request as not serious, but as time passed, officers decided to give it a try.

Officers arrived at Poliker’s house later that night, woke him up, and informed him of the ongoing situation. Surprised at the request but understanding its severity, Poliker agreed to speak to the man on the phone, and did so for several minutes.

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After the two spoke, the man agreed to come down from the roof, ending the incident.

“They asked him for help,” a source close to Poliker told Ynet. “Yehuda spoke to the man on the phone, and saved his life.”

“I’ve been serving in the police for a long time, but I’ve never experienced such a strange incident in all my years,” a police official involved in the incident told Channel 12.

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“This is a bizarre event, but we took it seriously,” the source added. “Everything happened quickly due to the urgency of the matter. The neighbors were terrified and it was obvious that this was a serious threat. We realized that this was a matter of life and death and we thank Yehuda Poliker for responding to our requests in the dramatic moments.”

Poliker did not comment on the incident.