On last day of campaign, politicians savage each other, urge voters to show up

With 2019’s second national election less than a day away, politicians were busy on Monday making their final appeals to the electorate, attacking their rivals and scaring up votes — literally — by warning of the dire consequences to the country should their party fail to win enough support at the ballot box.

Below is an assortment of statements from party leaders and representatives, several of whom were interviewed by Ynet’s video newsroom.

The Democratic Camp’s Ehud Barak warned the Ynet news site that the party, polling at a steady 6-7 seats, was “in real danger of dropping below the electoral threshold.” He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “in a frenzy” to secure 61 supportive seats in the Knesset and said “his odds are better than some think, because he will tempt Liberman and try to tempt Gantz.” Barak warned that if “Netanyahu forms a government he won’t go to the hearing [on his criminal cases, set for October]. He’ll immediately pass the immunity law and then a [Supreme Court] override clause. The moment he has 61, Israeli democracy is over.”

