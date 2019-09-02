Pennsylvania governor honors Pittsburgh victims during Auschwitz visit

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf honored the 11 victims of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building, while on a visit to Auschwitz.

Wolf signed the guestbook at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial on Sunday by writing the names of the victims of the shooting nearly a year ago. Under that, he wrote: “Pennsylvania mourns for the people who were murdered on October 27, 2018 in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.” He also wrote “100% tolerance; 0% hate.”

Hours later, he tweeted: Thank you @AuschwitzMuseum for the opportunity to memorialize the Tree of Life victims. Pennsylvania was founded on the principle of tolerance. And we are #StrongerThanHate.”

Prior to leaving on the visit, Wolf said in a news conference that he would carry to the Nazi camp the mezuzah that hung on the door of Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers’s office, and which was broken in the attack.

“What I’m hoping for is that this act will bring solace, some solace to the survivors, and will remind them that we Pennsylvanians will never forget their loved ones,” Wolf said during the news conference.

Pennsylvania Governor @GovernorTomWolf visited @AuschwitzMuseum today. He placed a wreath at the Wall of Death to honor the victims of Auschwitz. In the Gestbook he wrote names of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. '100% tolerance; 0% hate.' pic.twitter.com/b9IWK430rC — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 14, 2019

Wolf this week is visiting 600 Pennsylvanians stationed with the National Guard in Lithuania and Poland and was scheduled to meet with Lithuanian government and business leaders, The Associated Press reported.

He is also scheduled to visit the Paneriai Holocaust Memorial, in the forests outside Vilnius, Lithuania, later in the week.