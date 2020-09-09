Rider for Israeli Tour de France team suspended after positive drug test
search
home page

Rider for Israeli Tour de France team suspended after positive drug test

Swiss Patrick Schelling, of Israel Start-Up Nation squad, banned for 4 months for ‘non-intentional anti-doping rule violation’ after asthma inhaler compound detected

By Marcy Oster Today, 8:55 am 0 Edit
Screen capture from video of Swiss rider Patrick Schelling, a rider for the Israeli Tour de France team, Israel Start-Up Nation. (YouTube)
Screen capture from video of Swiss rider Patrick Schelling, a rider for the Israeli Tour de France team, Israel Start-Up Nation. (YouTube)

JTA — A rider for the Israeli Tour de France team was banned from cycling for four months after failing a drug test.

Swiss rider Patrick Schelling is part of the Israel Start-Up Nation squad, which is making its first appearance in the race. He tested positive for terbutaline, a banned substance found in asthma inhalers, Cycling News reported.

The International Cycling Union is characterizing the offense as a “non-intentional anti-doping rule violation.”

The positive test occurred on February 24, in Stage 2 of the Tour de Rwanda. The ban is retroactive to May 18 and ends on Sept. 17.

Schelling, 30, said he has had asthma since he was a child and apologized for using a non-allowed asthma spray.

Members of Israel Start-Up Nation, the country’s professional cycling team (Noa Arnon via JTA)

The Israeli team said in a statement that Schelling had not told them he was taking asthma medication.

“We accept the sanction by the UCI, which was imposed in accordance with the Anti-Doping Rules. ISN will deal with this internally to ensure that such violations are not repeated,” the statement said.

Guy Niv, 26, a member of Team Start-Up Israel, became the first Israeli to compete in the Tour de France.

Israelis will race in two other Grand Tour races later this year: Guy Sagiv in the Giro d’Italia and Omer Goldstein in the Vuelta a Espana

read more:
comments