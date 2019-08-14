SNL adds Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman for upcoming season

JTA — Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman will be one of three new cast members on “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s 45th season.

Fineman, who once jokingly described herself as “1/2 Wasp,” has a Jewish father. She joins a long line of Jewish comedians on the famed sketch show — Gilda Radner, Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman, to name a few. Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” also is Jewish.

On Instagram, she posted “OMG” with the names of the other newcomers: Bowen Yang, the show’s first Asian-American cast member, and Shane Gillis.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Fineman is best-known for her celebrity impressions, including Jewish presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore and first lady Melania Trump.

Her father’s response on Instagram: “Proudest dad ever.”