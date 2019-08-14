SNL adds Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman for upcoming season
SNL adds Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman for upcoming season

The comic is one of three new faces on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ including the show’s first Asian-American cast member

By Emily Burack Today, 1:04 am 0 Edit
Chloe Fineman is one of the newest members of "SNL." (Chloe Fineman/Instagram via JTA)
JTA — Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman will be one of three new cast members on “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s 45th season.

Fineman, who once jokingly described herself as “1/2 Wasp,” has a Jewish father. She joins a long line of Jewish comedians on the famed sketch show — Gilda Radner, Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman, to name a few. Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” also is Jewish.

On Instagram, she posted “OMG” with the names of the other newcomers: Bowen Yang, the show’s first Asian-American cast member, and Shane Gillis.

Fineman is best-known for her celebrity impressions, including Jewish presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore and first lady Melania Trump.

Her father’s response on Instagram: “Proudest dad ever.”

