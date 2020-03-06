Suspected white nationalist unfurls Nazi flag at Bernie Sanders rally in Arizona

A suspected white nationalist unfurled a nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally in Arizona late Thursday, before it was pulled down by other members of the crowd and he was thrown out of the building by security.

In video from the scene, the crowd can be seen cheering as Sanders takes the stage. The man then unfurls the swastika banner. Jeers erupt as those around him notice the Nazi flag and rip it down. Security officers then escorted him out the building.

Apparently Sanders did not see the flag in real time. But his spokesman, Mike Casca, told Buzzfeed that: “The senator is aware of the flag with the swastika on it and is disturbed by it.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Video shows Sanders appeared to smile when he saw the man being escorted out, saying: “Whoever it was, I think they are a little outnumbered tonight.”

“And more importantly they are going to be outnumbered in November,” he said.

“It was absolutely wild,” campaign surrogate Brianna Westbrook told the Washington Post. “I never thought I would have seen a swastika at a political event. It’s gross.”

“It really wakes you up and you see how bad things really are and the climate that we’re in,” she said.

The progressive Jewish activist group IfNotNow called it an act of anti-Semitism.

“All people of conscience must condemn this antisemitism against the most visible Jewish politician in the country,” they tweeted.

The banner was apparently unfurled by Robert Sterkesun, a white nationalist with a long history of disrupting Muslim events.

Finally, for confirmation – he admits it himself. pic.twitter.com/zDqKLLUGU5 — Panic! in the Discord (@discord__panic) March 6, 2020

There were several other disturbances and scuffles at the rally, including another man who was ejected by police after unfurling a pro-Trump banner.

Many on social media called for security to be stepped up for Sanders.

The Democratic contest now centers on Sanders, who is trying to rally progressives, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is appealing to moderates.

Sanders, 78, was long reluctant to discuss his Jewish upbringing but began to open up well into his 2016 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination when he became the first Jewish candidate to win major-party nominating contests.

He has made his Jewish identity a central factor of his 2020 campaign, although he has also drawn criticism for agreeing to have as surrogates like activist Linda Sarsour and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who have been accused of peddling anti-Semitic myths.

The only before and after that matters. pic.twitter.com/Ndfv2hadg4 — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) March 6, 2020

In February Sanders said being Jewish was one of two main factors that shaped his world view.

“It impacts me very profoundly,” he said. “When I try to think about the views that I came to hold there are two factors. One I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money…and the second one is being Jewish.”

Sanders recalled as a child reading “big picture books of World War II” and “tears were rolling down my cheeks” as he learned the fate of Jews. He also remembered seeing Holocaust survivors in his Brooklyn neighborhood with numbers tattooed on their arms, and a recent visit to his father’s hometown in Poland, where locals took him and his brother to a site where Nazis committed a mass murder of Jews.

Much of Sanders’ extended family perished in the Holocaust.

He said the experiences shaped his views, particularly in opposing US President Donald Trump and the “racial division” he said Trump promoted.