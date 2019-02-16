Teen girl seriously injured by falling metal bar; father says it was terrorism

Two construction workers in their 20s were being held by police over the weekend after a metal bar from the Jerusalem construction site where they worked fell into a schoolyard below on Thursday, seriously injuring a teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Tehila Ben-Zino was hit in the head by the metal bar, and is being hospitalized at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.

Her father, Avraham, has called on security officials to investigate the incident as a terror attack. Police, however, have said the current assumption is that the case was one of negligence, and that there are no indications of intentional action or a nationalistic attack.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Avraham Ben-Zino said witnesses told him the bar had flown through the air in an arch, leading him to believe it had been thrown deliberately.

Police have so far detained 10 officials at the site for questioning, all of whom have since been released.