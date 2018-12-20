Troops reportedly begin razing home of Givat Assaf terrorist

Israeli forces began razing the home of a Palestinian man accused of carrying out a West Bank shooting attack that left two soldiers dead and a third seriously injured, according to Palestinian reports early Thursday.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed troops entering the West Bank town of Kobar, near Ramallah, and a tractor carrying out demolition work on a two story structure.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military.

According to reports, the troops were razing the home of Asem Barghouti, who was arrested in January and accused of carrying out a shooting attack on a bus stop near the outpost of Givat Assaf on December 13.

Two soldiers, Sgt. Yosef Cohen and Staff Sgt. Yovel Mor Yosef, were killed in the attack. Another soldier, Israeli-American Netanel Felber, was seriously injured and Shira Sabag, a civilian woman was also hurt in the shooting.

Barghouti is also accused of helping his cousin Salih Barghouti carry out a shooting terror attack outside the Ofra settlement on December 9. Seven Israelis were injured, among them a seven-months pregnant woman, who was seriously wounded. The woman’s baby was delivered in an emergency operation, but died days later.

Salih, also from Kobar, was killed by Israeli troops during his attempted arrest on December 12.

The reported demolition comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Israeli authorities to step up efforts to raze the homes of the terrorists, after taking heat from the right over a lack of action.

“I gave an instruction to speed up the demolition of these homes within the parameters of the legal system,” he said Monday, hours after a suspected car-ramming attacking in the West Bank.

Barghouti’s arrest followed a nearly month-long manhunt.

On January 20, the military notified the family of Asem Barghouti of its plans to destroy his home in Kobar. The family appealed the decision to the High Court of Justice, but the judges upheld the IDF’s plan to demolish the house.

In addition, the IDF in February said it informed the Barghouti family of its intention to demolish the apartment where Asem’s late brother Salih lived.

Though controversial, Israeli authorities defend home demolitions as a deterrent against future terror attacks. Critics say the move amounts to collective punishment and is ineffective.